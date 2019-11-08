Topplistorna: Dylan in som bästa nykomling

Foto: David Vincent/AP/TT

Det är ont om nykomlingar på topplistorna just nu. Bob Dylan går in som bästa nykomling på albumlistans sjunde plats med samlingsplattan "Travelin thru". Dree Low tar tillbaka förstaplatsen med "Flawless".

På singellistan ligger Tones and I fortfarande kvar som etta med "Dance monkey".

Album:

1. (3) Dree Low: "Flawless"

2. (1) Veronica Maggio: "Fiender är tråkigt"

3. (7) Lars Winnerbäck: "Eldtuppen"

4. (5) Einár: "Nummer 1"

5. (6) Post Malone: "Hollywood's bleeding"

6. (2) Kanye West: "Jesus is king"

7. (Ny) Bob Dylan: "Travelin' thru. 1967–1969: The bootleg series 15"

8. (9) Einár: "Nummer 1"

9. (10) Hov1: "Vindar på Mars"

10. (11) Billie Eilish: "When we all fall asleep, where do we go"

11. (12) Lewis Capaldi: "Divinely uninspired to a hellish extent"3. (1) Dree Low: "Flawless"

12. (14) Molly Sandén: "Det bästa kanske inte hänt än"

13. (Ny) Jeff Lynne's ELO: "From out of nowhere"

14. (15) Avicii: "Tim"

15. (16) Aden x Asme: "12 till 12"

16. (18) Tones and I: "The kids are coming"

17. (17) Ed Sheeran: "No 6 collaborations project"

18. (Ny) Gyllene Tider: "GT40 live!"

19. (19) Ant Wan: "Ghettostar"

20. (4) Sarah Klang: "Creamy blue"

Singlar:

1. (1) Tones and I: "Dance monkey"

2. (4) Miss Li: "Lev nu dö sen"

3. (3) Dree Low: "Pippi"

4. (2) 1 Cuz, Greekazo & Yei Gonzalez: "Försent"

5. (5) Dizzy & Einár: "Härifrån"

6. (7) Lewis Capaldi: "Someone you loved"

7. (10) Maroon 5: "Memories"

8. (6) Selena Gomez "Lose you to love me"

9. (9) Dani M, Simon Superti & Aden x Asme featuring Newkid, Linda Pira, Jireel & Ricky Rich: "Leyley"

10. (8) Greekazo & Dnoteondabeat: "Hotspot"

11. (13) Estraden & Victor Leksell: "Bra för dig"

12. (Ny) Dua Lipa: "Don't start now"

13. (Ny) Thrife: "Pinapple kush"

14. (21) Nea: "Some say"

15. (12) Greekazo, Yei Gonzalez, Dnoteondabeat: "Sprayad"

16. (14) Travis Scott: "Highest in the room"

17. (15) Post Malone: "Circles"

18. (24) Blackbear: "Hot girl bummer"

19. (11) K27 & Einár: "Skrrt"

20. (16) Dree Low featuring Einár: "Dag Hammarskjöld"

Källa: GLF