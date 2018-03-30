TT-Feature

Springsteen släpper ny box

Fem av Bruce Springsteens tidigare skivor ska få ny ljudkostym i en kommande box. "The album collection, vol 2 1987-1996" innehåller remastrade album från just de åren: "Tunnel of love", Human touch", "Lucky town", The Ghost of Tom Joad" samt liveskivan "In concert/MTV Unplugges".

Boxen innehåller även en omarbetad version av ep:n "Chimes of freedom" från 1988 samt en vinylversion av ep:n "Blood brothers" från 1996.

Allt har remastrats av legendariske ljudingenjören Bob Ludwig, skriver NME.

